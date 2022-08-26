Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cinemark were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 109.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 168,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $472,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $576,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.35 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

