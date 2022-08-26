Citigroup Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $370.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $323.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

