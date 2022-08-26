Citigroup Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $277.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.57.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
