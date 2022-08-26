City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of City by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 300.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHCO opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

