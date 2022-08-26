Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.09

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.09 and last traded at $119.82, with a volume of 3881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Read More
