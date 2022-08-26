Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.09

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.09 and last traded at $119.82, with a volume of 3881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

