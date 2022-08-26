Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.60

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.60 and last traded at $126.24, with a volume of 740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,781,929. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 195.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.