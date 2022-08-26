Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.60

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.60 and last traded at $126.24, with a volume of 740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,781,929. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 195.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.