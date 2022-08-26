Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after acquiring an additional 122,019 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,668,000 after acquiring an additional 49,239 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 654,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

