Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Shares of MIDD opened at $152.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

