Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 362,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.78 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.97%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

