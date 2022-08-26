Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISD. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

