Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELP. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after buying an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 237,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,774 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of ELP opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

