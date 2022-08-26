COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.54. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

