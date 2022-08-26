Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Corning by 8.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

