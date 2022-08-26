Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,318 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.63. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

