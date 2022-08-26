Credit Suisse Group Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE CRM opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.68. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.