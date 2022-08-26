Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth about $255,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.86. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.