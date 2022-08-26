CX Institutional Sells 97 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
