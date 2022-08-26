CX Institutional Sells 97 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

