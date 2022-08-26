DA Davidson Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $145.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 177,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

