Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

