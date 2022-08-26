DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $206,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in DaVita by 530.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $92.16 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Barclays dropped their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

