DDD Partners LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $6,965,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 11,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

