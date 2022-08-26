Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $255.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

