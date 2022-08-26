DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.46. 55,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,471,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.
DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 376,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.
