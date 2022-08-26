DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.46. 55,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,471,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 376,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.