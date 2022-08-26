Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $690,784.07 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $690,784.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,393.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Donegal Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.54 million, a PE ratio of 125.33 and a beta of -0.08.
Donegal Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Donegal Group Company Profile
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
