Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $690,784.07 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $690,784.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,393.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $472.54 million, a PE ratio of 125.33 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.