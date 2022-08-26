DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $1,049,556.69 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
