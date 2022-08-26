DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $15.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $15.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 80.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.