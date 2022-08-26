DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $15.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $15.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
DRDGOLD Price Performance
DRD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
