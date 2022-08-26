Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE DY opened at $116.21 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

