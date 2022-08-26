Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

