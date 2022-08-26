EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Initiates Coverage on One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OLP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded One Liberty Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 356,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

