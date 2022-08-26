Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.49

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 297484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 131,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 127,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,323,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 88,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

