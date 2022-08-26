Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $3,262,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

