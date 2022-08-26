Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Enhabit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $3,262,000.
Enhabit Company Profile
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.