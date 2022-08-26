EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 434,797 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,981,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,265,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

