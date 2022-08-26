Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 12.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Universal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Universal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.57. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $225,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,244.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $677,899. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

