Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. abrdn plc boosted its position in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

EPR opened at $46.57 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

