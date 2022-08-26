Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE M opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

