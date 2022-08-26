Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 8.9%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 295,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Erasca Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23.

Get Erasca alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.