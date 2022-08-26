Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.22.
Evolent Health Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:EVH opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.86.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.