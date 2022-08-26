Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.