FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $452.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.53.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.25.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

