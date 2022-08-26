FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $270.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

FDX opened at $228.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.30. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $269.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.