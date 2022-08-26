Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fisker were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NYSE:FSR opened at $9.07 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

