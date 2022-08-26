FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.