Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $8,838,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fluor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 125,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

