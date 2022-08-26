Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $111,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,088 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 151,923 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 86,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Up 4.0 %

FL opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

