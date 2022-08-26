ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.47. 2,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

ForgeRock Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 141,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 119,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

