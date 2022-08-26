FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 7.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 82,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,776,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
FuelCell Energy Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
Further Reading
