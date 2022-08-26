Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Price Target Lowered to $1.70 at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Gannett has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,657.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gannett by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 53,623 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Gannett by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gannett by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

