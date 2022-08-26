Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gartner by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after purchasing an additional 145,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $305.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.04 and a 200 day moving average of $273.80.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

