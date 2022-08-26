Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

GTY opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Getty Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

