Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.2 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

