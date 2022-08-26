Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 680.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $22.61 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

